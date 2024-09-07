ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120061 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122928 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 200664 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154775 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153483 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143208 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199476 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112450 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188087 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105108 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 19271 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150416 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149624 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153676 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144588 views
Ukrainian Nimchenko wins bronze medal in 200m swimming at 2024 Paralympics

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19217 views

Ukrainian swimmer Ihor Nimchenko won a bronze medal in the 200m medley final in the SM10 class at the Paralympic Games in Paris. This is Ukraine's 16th bronze medal in swimming at these Games, which is the best result among all national teams.

Ukrainian Ihor Nimchenko won the bronze medal in the 200m medley final in the SM10 class at the 2024 Paralympics. This is reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne Sport, UNN reports.

Details

In the finals on Saturday, September 7, Nimchenko was the first to finish the starting pool, and after 100 meters he dropped to second place. 

After the third segment of the course, the Ukrainian was already fourth, but in the final 50 meters he overtook Italian Riccardo Menchotti and won the bronze medal.

Addendum

Nimchenko's medal is the 16th bronze medal for Ukraine in swimming at the 2024 Paralympics, the highest among all participating teams.

In addition, since Nimchenko had previously won a silver medal, he joined the list of 19 Ukrainian multimedalists at the Paris Paralympics, 13 of whom competed in swimming.

Anastasia Garnik wins gold in judo at the 2024 Paralympics07.09.24, 18:24 • 119673 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Sports

