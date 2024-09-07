Ukrainian Nimchenko wins bronze medal in 200m swimming at 2024 Paralympics

Ukrainian Ihor Nimchenko won the bronze medal in the 200m medley final in the SM10 class at the 2024 Paralympics. This is reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne Sport, UNN reports.

Details

In the finals on Saturday, September 7, Nimchenko was the first to finish the starting pool, and after 100 meters he dropped to second place.

After the third segment of the course, the Ukrainian was already fourth, but in the final 50 meters he overtook Italian Riccardo Menchotti and won the bronze medal.

Addendum

Nimchenko's medal is the 16th bronze medal for Ukraine in swimming at the 2024 Paralympics, the highest among all participating teams.

In addition, since Nimchenko had previously won a silver medal, he joined the list of 19 Ukrainian multimedalists at the Paris Paralympics, 13 of whom competed in swimming.

