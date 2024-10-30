Ukrainian military will now return only two items after service
The Ministry of Defense has simplified the procedure for reporting property for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. After the service, soldiers have to return only a bulletproof vest and helmet, while all other uniforms remain with them.
Ukrainian soldiers will have to return only body armor and helmets after service. This is stated in a new order of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports with reference to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
We are taking another step in simplifying the reporting of property for our military. From now on, only body armor and helmets have to be returned after service
Ukrainian soldiers should focus on combat missions - according to Umerov, “we will always provide new uniforms for Ukrainian servicemen.
