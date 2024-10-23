Ukrainian military will eat more seasonal fruits and vegetables next year: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will increase purchases of farm products starting in 2025. The military will receive more fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables, including zucchini, tomatoes, potatoes, cabbage, apples, etc. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.
Details
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has extended the terms of procurement of farm products, which are usually of high quality and affordable.
The Defense Ministry's procurement agency, DOT, is expected to start using the updated rules in early 2025.
We are adapting our procurement processes to the conditions of war. New requirements for the purchase of fresh farm products will allow us to supply the army with better and healthier food
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is developing new dry rations for the military, taking into account religious, medical and ethical needs. It is planned to expand the range to include vegetable, kosher and halal kits, available from December 2024.