Ukrainian military liberated the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region and showed its clearing from the occupiers

Fighters of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelya" cleared the village of Yehorivka in Dnipropetrovsk region from Russian occupiers. This was reported by the Department of Strategic Communications of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom) on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The military published a video of the assault on Yehorivka and clarified that they destroyed dozens of occupiers in the village itself and on its approaches.

The Russians sat in their houses until the last moment and did not reveal themselves, even when they saw our soldiers in front of them. ... The Russians were surrounded, pelted with grenades, worked on with grenade launchers, and "cleaned up" at close range. - the video says.

After the cleanup, the fighters of the "Skelya" regiment raised the Ukrainian flag in the village.

Recall

Earlier, the General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian troops operating on the Ocheretyne section had regained control over two settlements - Kucheriv Yar and Sukhetske.

AFU liberated three villages in Donetsk region and pushed back the enemy near three others - DeepState