Ukrainian military eliminated enemy commander in Kharkiv region: what is known

Ukrainian military destroyed an enemy commander - Colonel Lebedev, who led assault operations in the Velykyi Burluk direction in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group of troops, according to UNN.

According to operational information, soldiers of the Defense Forces destroyed the commander of the 83rd motorized rifle regiment of the 69th motorized rifle division of the Russian army, Colonel Lebedev, who commanded assault operations in the Velykyi Burluk direction. - the report says.

