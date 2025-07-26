Ukrainian military eliminated enemy commander in Kharkiv region: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the commander of the 83rd Motorized Rifle Regiment, Colonel Lebedev. He commanded assault operations in the Velykyi Burluk direction in the Kharkiv region.
