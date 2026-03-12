Ukrainian Lavreniuk becomes world junior skeleton champion in two categories - NOC

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslav Lavreniuk won gold at the Junior World Skeleton Championship, which started in Altenberg, Germany. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The 18-year-old Ukrainian won in two age categories at once – U20 and U23.

Yaroslav Lavreniuk - U20 and U23 Junior World Skeleton Champion - the message reads.

In the first run, Lavreniuk showed the best result with a time of 56.31 seconds, ahead of his closest competitor by 0.29 seconds. In the second attempt, the Ukrainian showed the third result — 57.21 seconds, but by the sum of two runs, he maintained the lead and won with a margin of 0.18 seconds.

It is noted that among the Ukrainian's rivals were athletes who competed at the Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina a few weeks ago.

This is Lavreniuk's second gold at the Junior World Championship in his career. Last year, he also won in the U20 category, and finished fourth among athletes under 23.

The NOC emphasized that the gold medals won by the athlete this year became the best result of the Ukrainian national team in the history of skeleton performances.

Yaroslav Lavreniuk is also a silver medalist of the 2024 Youth Olympic Games.

