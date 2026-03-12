Ukrainian Lavreniuk becomes world junior skeleton champion in two categories - NOC

$43.980.1150.930.10
11:13 AM • 6556 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
09:02 AM • 16443 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
07:14 AM • 26685 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
March 11, 07:47 PM • 37585 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 54227 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 52579 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
March 11, 01:06 PM • 42187 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
March 11, 12:47 PM • 44963 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 37710 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 40018 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
The Russian government plans to cut budget expenditures by 10% due to falling revenues from energy exportsMarch 12, 03:45 AM • 14228 views
Man executed in Texas for brutal murder of girl and child in 2013March 12, 04:05 AM • 15488 views
IRGC, together with "Hezbollah", launched the fortieth wave of massive attacks on Israel and American basesMarch 12, 04:29 AM • 16369 views
Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killedMarch 12, 05:41 AM • 33080 views
Kharkiv and the region suffered a night drone attack from Russia, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuersPhoto07:59 AM • 18930 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhoto11:29 AM • 10444 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plant09:55 AM • 14440 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 43705 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 48204 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 51705 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first time12:00 PM • 4804 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 35993 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 25090 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 24512 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 26494 views
Ukrainian Lavreniuk becomes world junior skeleton champion in two categories - NOC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1490 views

18-year-old Yaroslav Lavreniuk won in the U20 and U23 categories in Altenberg. This is the best result in the history of the Ukrainian national team's performance in this sport.

Ukrainian Lavreniuk becomes world junior skeleton champion in two categories - NOC

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslav Lavreniuk won gold at the Junior World Skeleton Championship, which started in Altenberg, Germany. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The 18-year-old Ukrainian won in two age categories at once – U20 and U23.

Yaroslav Lavreniuk - U20 and U23 Junior World Skeleton Champion

- the message reads.

In the first run, Lavreniuk showed the best result with a time of 56.31 seconds, ahead of his closest competitor by 0.29 seconds. In the second attempt, the Ukrainian showed the third result — 57.21 seconds, but by the sum of two runs, he maintained the lead and won with a margin of 0.18 seconds.

It is noted that among the Ukrainian's rivals were athletes who competed at the Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina a few weeks ago.

This is Lavreniuk's second gold at the Junior World Championship in his career. Last year, he also won in the U20 category, and finished fourth among athletes under 23.

The NOC emphasized that the gold medals won by the athlete this year became the best result of the Ukrainian national team in the history of skeleton performances.

Yaroslav Lavreniuk is also a silver medalist of the 2024 Youth Olympic Games.

Ukrainian junior biathletes won bronze at the World Championships and two Small Crystal Globes09.03.26, 01:33 • 6563 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Sports
Milan
Germany
Ukraine