Ukrainian junior biathletes won bronze at the World Championships and two Small Crystal Globes

The Junior Biathlon World Championships concluded in Arber, Germany, with the U-21 women's relay. Tetiana Tarasiuk, Kseniia Prykhodko, Valeriia Sheihas, and Oleksandra Merkushyna won bronze medals, UNN reports, citing biathlon.com.ua.

German athletes won gold medals, while French athletes took silver. A total of 19 teams competed in the race.

Thus, Ukrainian biathletes Oleksandra Merkushyna, Tetiana Tarasiuk, Kseniia Prykhodko, Alina Khmil, Viktoriia Khvostenko, Valeriia Sheihas, Polina Putska, and Iryna Shevchenko won two Small Crystal Globes. Our team won the Junior Nations Cup for the 2025/26 season, as well as the relay race standings.

Ukrainian biathlete Oleksandra Merkushyna won a gold medal in the mass start-60 race at the Junior World Championships, which is taking place in Arber, Germany.

