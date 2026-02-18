Daryna Chalyk's Olympic debut: what place did Ukraine achieve in the women's biathlon relay

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
04:17 PM • 6984 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
03:06 PM • 15574 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 13267 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 21723 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 19022 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 16167 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 20637 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 23801 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 17288 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 18178 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3m/s
74%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Vatican Secretary of State: there is significant pessimism and it does not seem that there is real progress towards peace in the war in UkraineFebruary 18, 09:27 AM • 13909 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian mediaFebruary 18, 09:58 AM • 23106 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 12868 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 10112 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 15516 views
Publications
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal05:10 PM • 3836 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo03:06 PM • 15586 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?01:04 PM • 15640 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 21736 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 56572 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Abu Dhabi
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 10205 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 12964 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 21435 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 33936 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 29022 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Film

Daryna Chalyk's Olympic debut: what place did Ukraine achieve in the women's biathlon relay

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

At the 2026 Olympic Games, biathlete Daryna Chalyk, in her debut relay, moved the Ukrainian team up one position, finishing the race in 9th place. The athlete will continue the competitive season, despite her desire to return home.

Daryna Chalyk's Olympic debut: what place did Ukraine achieve in the women's biathlon relay

The 2026 Olympic Games in Italy became a debut for many Ukrainian athletes in their sports careers. In particular, at her first Olympic Games, biathlete Daryna Chalyk proved that the Ukrainian team can fight until the last stage. The debutante started from 10th place in the final stage of the women's biathlon relay and successfully raised the team one step higher, finishing the race with a decent result, namely in 9th place. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NOC press service.

I had already run the final leg at the Junior European Championship, so I have experience. Of course, I felt nervous, but this time I tried not to dwell on thoughts about the race 

- Daryna shared.

The biathlete added that after the previous individual start, she realized how important it is to control her psychological state.

 It was easier today. The first start taught me a lesson that helped me prepare better mentally 

- she noted.

Despite wanting to return home, the athlete will continue her competitive season. 

I miss my family, but now we have a training camp and three final stages of the World Cup ahead of us. Only after that will I be able to see my loved ones 

- the athlete summarized.

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine congratulated Daryna on her performance and wished her confidence in her next starts.

Stanislav Karmazin

SportsOlympics
Italy
Ukraine