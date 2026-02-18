Daryna Chalyk's Olympic debut: what place did Ukraine achieve in the women's biathlon relay

The 2026 Olympic Games in Italy became a debut for many Ukrainian athletes in their sports careers. In particular, at her first Olympic Games, biathlete Daryna Chalyk proved that the Ukrainian team can fight until the last stage. The debutante started from 10th place in the final stage of the women's biathlon relay and successfully raised the team one step higher, finishing the race with a decent result, namely in 9th place. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NOC press service.

I had already run the final leg at the Junior European Championship, so I have experience. Of course, I felt nervous, but this time I tried not to dwell on thoughts about the race - Daryna shared.

The biathlete added that after the previous individual start, she realized how important it is to control her psychological state.

It was easier today. The first start taught me a lesson that helped me prepare better mentally - she noted.

Despite wanting to return home, the athlete will continue her competitive season.

I miss my family, but now we have a training camp and three final stages of the World Cup ahead of us. Only after that will I be able to see my loved ones - the athlete summarized.

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine congratulated Daryna on her performance and wished her confidence in her next starts.