Ukrainian judokas win 4 medals at the European Junior Cup

Ukrainians won four medals at the junior competition in Rijeka, Croatia. Ihor Tsurkan won the gold medal, and the Ukrainian team also won a silver and two bronze medals. This was reported by UNN with reference to the telegram channel of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Igor Tsurkan won the gold medal (81 kg);

"Silver: Magomed Khakimov (up to 81 kg);

“Bronze medalists: Yulia Kuzmenko (up to 57 kg); Ilariya Tsurkan (up to 63 kg).

Recall

Ukrainian Daria Bilodid won gold in the 57 kg weight category at the 2024 European Judo Championships in Zagreb, defeating Kaja Kaiser from Slovenia in the final.