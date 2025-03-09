Ukrainian gymnast won gold and bronze at the World Cup in Baku
22-year-old Nazar Chepurnyi won a gold medal in the vault and a bronze in the floor exercises at the World Cup in gymnastics in Baku. This is already the 11th medal for the athlete at the World Cup stages.
22-year-old gymnast Nazar Chepurny won two medals at the gymnastics competitions in Azerbaijan.
Reports UNN citing the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.
Details
Nazar Chepurny climbed the podium twice at the World Cup in artistic gymnastics in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Gold medal - for a score of 14.466 points in the vault.
Bronze medal in the floor exercise 13.633 points.
Nazar Chepurny has 11 medals at the World Cup stages, 4 of which he won in the current season.
