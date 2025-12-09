Ukrainian Trubin enters top 5 most expensive football goalkeepers in the world
Kyiv • UNN
Anatoliy Trubin, goalkeeper of the Ukrainian national football team, ranked 5th among the world's most expensive goalkeepers according to CIES Football Observatory. His value is estimated at 45.2 million euros.
Details
Analysts estimate Trubin's value at 45.2 million euros.
The most expensive on the list was Italy's national team goalkeeper and England's "Manchester City" Gianluigi Donnarumma (73.5 million).
The second most expensive goalkeeper was Bart Verbruggen, goalkeeper for the English club "Brighton & Hove Albion" and the Dutch national team (60.8 million euros). Third place went to French "PSG" goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier (59.8 million euros).
Recall
In August, Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi moved to French club PSG for 67 million euros.
