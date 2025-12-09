Ukrainian Trubin enters top 5 most expensive football goalkeepers in the world

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
December 8, 07:50 PM • 10463 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 18839 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 19814 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 25586 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 26012 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 30041 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 37841 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 34809 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 18551 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 35462 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
94%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Three Russian soldiers convicted of murdering pro-Kremlin American volunteerDecember 8, 06:43 PM • 5196 views
Putin signed a decree on the conscription of Russians in the reserve for military training in 2026PhotoDecember 8, 08:46 PM • 5708 views
"You know what I gave them? Nothing" - Trump criticized Biden's aid to Ukraine and called the journalist "disgusting"VideoDecember 8, 08:56 PM • 6302 views
Kramatorsk under attack: Russian aerial bomb injures four, including childrenDecember 8, 09:21 PM • 3730 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces moved to more advantageous positions near Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideoDecember 8, 09:42 PM • 6698 views
Publications
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 11513 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 37842 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 34811 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 35462 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 45545 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
London
Brussels
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 15094 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 45545 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 58555 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 68756 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 69467 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
KAB-250
FGM-148 Javelin
The Diplomat

Ukrainian Trubin enters top 5 most expensive football goalkeepers in the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Anatoliy Trubin, goalkeeper of the Ukrainian national football team, ranked 5th among the world's most expensive goalkeepers according to CIES Football Observatory. His value is estimated at 45.2 million euros.

Ukrainian Trubin enters top 5 most expensive football goalkeepers in the world

Anatoliy Trubin, goalkeeper for the Ukrainian national football team and Portuguese club Benfica, ranked 5th in the updated ranking of the world's most expensive goalkeepers according to CIES Football Observatory. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts estimate Trubin's value at 45.2 million euros.

The most expensive on the list was Italy's national team goalkeeper and England's "Manchester City" Gianluigi Donnarumma (73.5 million).

The second most expensive goalkeeper was Bart Verbruggen, goalkeeper for the English club "Brighton & Hove Albion" and the Dutch national team (60.8 million euros). Third place went to French "PSG" goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier (59.8 million euros).

Recall

In August, Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi moved to French club PSG for 67 million euros.

2025 Football Club Ranking: Real Madrid is the Most Valuable Club in the World 05.05.25, 18:41 • 9756 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports