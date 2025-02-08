Ukrainian freestyle skater Kotovsky wins silver at the World Cup in the USA

Ukrainian freestyle skier Dmytro Kotovskyi won a silver medal at the World Cup in ski acrobatics in Deer Valley, USA. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Dmytro Kotovskyi is a silver medalist at the World Cup in ski acrobatics in Deer Valley (USA). With a score of 115.49 points, the leader of our team was second only to the American Quinn Delinger (122.57 points)," the statement said.

Among women, Angelina Brykina was the best Ukrainian, taking 5th place.

Addendum

Two years ago, at this stage of the World Cup, Dmitry Kotovsky, performing his signature hurricane, won with the sixth best result in the history of world freestyle.

