Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 2058 views
Astrologer claims resonance between Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope and events in the country during the planetary alignment
07:52 AM • 2566 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
06:16 AM • 7432 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 30872 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 30981 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 32838 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 32378 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
January 14, 04:42 PM • 26698 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 22529 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:19 AM • 1084 views
Shahed-136

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha: Ukraine demands sanctions against Russia's "shadow" grain fleet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister has called for sanctions against Russia's "shadow" grain fleet, which has stolen over 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain. Intelligence has identified 45 vessels involved in the theft, and Ukraine has already imposed sanctions on 43 of them.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha: Ukraine demands sanctions against Russia's "shadow" grain fleet
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called for sanctions against Russia's "shadow" grain fleet. He noted that in 2025, Russians stole more than 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Sybiha noted that Moscow supplied it to the markets of Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe: almost 40% was delivered to Egypt.

To carry out this illegal trade, Russia used ports in the Azov and Black Seas and created a shadow grain fleet. Our intelligence has already identified 45 vessels involved in the theft of Ukrainian grain and its transportation to world markets, and we have imposed sanctions against 43 of them, as well as against 39 captains.

- the statement says.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs called on European partners to begin systemic countermeasures against this Russian crime and the threat to global food security it poses.

All Russian infrastructure involved in the theft of Ukrainian grain, as well as its buyers, should be subject to European sanctions as soon as possible. We already have experience in countering Russia's shadow tanker fleet. Now it is time to stop the expansion of Russia's shadow grain fleet. After all, this is not only a threat to global food security, but also another source of financing for the Kremlin regime and its war machine.

- Sybiha stated.

According to him, it is important to use all possible tools for this - both national and international. Ukraine also expects more coordinated actions and efforts from the Frontex agency, Sybiha emphasized.

Recall

A Russian oil tanker, seized by the United States in the Atlantic Ocean a few days ago, arrived in British territorial waters for replenishment.

Yevhen Ustimenko

