Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha: Ukraine demands sanctions against Russia's "shadow" grain fleet

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called for sanctions against Russia's "shadow" grain fleet. He noted that in 2025, Russians stole more than 2 million tons of Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Sybiha noted that Moscow supplied it to the markets of Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe: almost 40% was delivered to Egypt.

To carry out this illegal trade, Russia used ports in the Azov and Black Seas and created a shadow grain fleet. Our intelligence has already identified 45 vessels involved in the theft of Ukrainian grain and its transportation to world markets, and we have imposed sanctions against 43 of them, as well as against 39 captains. - the statement says.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs called on European partners to begin systemic countermeasures against this Russian crime and the threat to global food security it poses.

All Russian infrastructure involved in the theft of Ukrainian grain, as well as its buyers, should be subject to European sanctions as soon as possible. We already have experience in countering Russia's shadow tanker fleet. Now it is time to stop the expansion of Russia's shadow grain fleet. After all, this is not only a threat to global food security, but also another source of financing for the Kremlin regime and its war machine. - Sybiha stated.

According to him, it is important to use all possible tools for this - both national and international. Ukraine also expects more coordinated actions and efforts from the Frontex agency, Sybiha emphasized.

Recall

A Russian oil tanker, seized by the United States in the Atlantic Ocean a few days ago, arrived in British territorial waters for replenishment.