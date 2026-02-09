Ukrainian footballers will not be considered foreign players in some top championships - UAF

The Ukrainian Association of Football is negotiating with European associations so that Ukrainian footballers are not considered foreign players in European football championships. Successful results have already been achieved with the associations of France, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands. This was stated by the president of the Ukrainian Association of Football, Andriy Shevchenko, as reported by UNN.

Now, let's move on to good news. This concerns the status of Ukrainian legionnaires in Europe. As is known, most European countries apply quotas to Ukrainian legionnaire footballers. Our team has gathered legal documents and evidence to rectify this. We appealed to the associations with an explanation that, in accordance with the norms of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, such restrictions show signs of discrimination. We proposed reviewing the internal regulations of these countries. - said Shevchenko.

He noted that as a result of the negotiations, successful results were achieved with the associations of France, Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands.

Negotiations with other associations are ongoing. Ukrainian athletes have the right to full European integration. - added Shevchenko.

Ukraine national team forward Roman Yaremchuk is moving on loan until the end of the season to French club Lyon, which is coached by former Shakhtar Donetsk coach Paulo Fonseca.