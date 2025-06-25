$41.790.08
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
10:31 AM • 6834 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
08:58 AM • 19904 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
08:45 AM • 26015 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
08:15 AM • 23508 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow
June 24, 05:47 PM • 49323 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
June 24, 05:30 PM • 88797 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 92668 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
June 24, 09:02 AM • 110982 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120524 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122206 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukrainian fencer withdraws from World Championship

Kyiv • UNN

 574 views

Ukrainian sabre fencer Olena Kravatska will not participate in this year's World Fencing Championships. The athlete made this decision due to family circumstances, as her priorities in life have changed.

Ukrainian fencer withdraws from World Championship

Ukrainian sabre fencer Olena Kravatska announced that she will not participate in this year's World Fencing Championships. This is reported by UNN with reference to the athlete's message on Facebook.

Details

Kravatska stated that the refusal to compete is her own and difficult decision.

"I'm not going to the World Championships this summer. This is my personal decision. Painful, difficult, but conscious," wrote fencer Olena Kravatska.

She explained that the main goal of her return to sports was a personal medal, which she still lacks in her career.

"I returned to sports specifically for this championship - for a personal medal that I still lack. I really wanted this. I missed the competition, the training rhythm, this sports atmosphere," the athlete shared.

However, this time, according to her, priorities in life have changed.

"But not this time. Today in my life there are things that are more important than sports," Kravatska emphasized.

She emphasized that she needs to be close to her loved ones.

"My mother is going through a difficult period, and I cannot be somewhere far away when she needs me. And my son. I cannot leave him for three weeks - because there is simply no one to leave him with," the fencer explained.

According to her, although loved ones try to support, there are obligations where personal presence is necessary.

"My loved ones help as much as they can. But there are roles in which it is important not just to be, but to be present. And when this is not the case, you have to keep everything on yourself," Kravatska noted.

She concluded the address with words about inner strength and acceptance of this decision.

"Therefore, I stay. Not weak - strong. Not defeated - prioritized. Not where I dreamed of. But exactly where I need to be now. And I know: there will be my championships. Just not this summer," the athlete summed up.

Reference

Olena Kravatska is a Ukrainian sabre fencer, Olympic champion of Rio 2016 in the team event and silver medalist of Tokyo 2020. She is a member of the national team of Ukraine. During her career, she has repeatedly become a medalist at stages of the World Cup and European Championships.

Ukraine's women's sabre fencing team wins gold at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris03.08.24, 21:57 • 122071 view

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Sports
