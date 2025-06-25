Ukrainian fencer withdraws from World Championship

Ukrainian sabre fencer Olena Kravatska announced that she will not participate in this year's World Fencing Championships. This is reported by UNN with reference to the athlete's message on Facebook.

Details

Kravatska stated that the refusal to compete is her own and difficult decision.

"I'm not going to the World Championships this summer. This is my personal decision. Painful, difficult, but conscious," wrote fencer Olena Kravatska.

She explained that the main goal of her return to sports was a personal medal, which she still lacks in her career.

"I returned to sports specifically for this championship - for a personal medal that I still lack. I really wanted this. I missed the competition, the training rhythm, this sports atmosphere," the athlete shared.

However, this time, according to her, priorities in life have changed.

"But not this time. Today in my life there are things that are more important than sports," Kravatska emphasized.

She emphasized that she needs to be close to her loved ones.

"My mother is going through a difficult period, and I cannot be somewhere far away when she needs me. And my son. I cannot leave him for three weeks - because there is simply no one to leave him with," the fencer explained.

According to her, although loved ones try to support, there are obligations where personal presence is necessary.

"My loved ones help as much as they can. But there are roles in which it is important not just to be, but to be present. And when this is not the case, you have to keep everything on yourself," Kravatska noted.

She concluded the address with words about inner strength and acceptance of this decision.

"Therefore, I stay. Not weak - strong. Not defeated - prioritized. Not where I dreamed of. But exactly where I need to be now. And I know: there will be my championships. Just not this summer," the athlete summed up.

Reference

Olena Kravatska is a Ukrainian sabre fencer, Olympic champion of Rio 2016 in the team event and silver medalist of Tokyo 2020. She is a member of the national team of Ukraine. During her career, she has repeatedly become a medalist at stages of the World Cup and European Championships.

Ukraine's women's sabre fencing team wins gold at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris