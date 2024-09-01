Ukrainian drone “Palyanitsa”: a mysterious weapon against Russian aviation

Ukraine's Palianytsia jet drone remains a mysterious tool in the fight against the Russian aggressor. According to military expert Pavlo Narozhny, it is a 2-2.5 meter long jet drone with a speed of 400 to 600 km/h. Details about its navigation system are unknown, and the possible warhead can reach a maximum of 40 kg, UNN reports .

Details

“Unfortunately, this is a small drone. But it has some advantages,” Narozhny said.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that the cost of one such drone is up to $1 million, but work is underway to reduce the cost of production.

Narozhny emphasized that mass production of the Palyanytsia drones could have a significant impact on the course of hostilities: “If we are able to produce dozens, or better yet, hundreds of such drones, we will be able to effectively destroy enemy Su-34s at their airfields, as the enemy lacks air defense capabilities.

The arrival of the Palyanytsia opens up new opportunities for the Ukrainian armed forces to destroy important enemy aircraft, which increases the overall effectiveness of the country's defense.

Fedorov: Ukraine has developed a drone missile “Palianytsia” worth up to 1 million dollars