Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Fedorov: Ukraine has developed a drone missile “Palianytsia” worth up to 1 million dollars

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23318 views

Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announces the development of a new Ukrainian drone missile, the Palianytsia, costing less than $1 million. According to AP, the missile has a range of up to 700 km, which allows it to reach at least 20 Russian airfields.

Fedorov named the cost of the Ukrainian drone missile "Palianytsia". This is reported by the Associated Press, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov tells the Associated Press that Ukraine has developed a new drone missile called Palianytsia, which costs less than $1 million.

According to Fedorov, Palyanytsia could change the rules of the game, as it would allow Ukraine to strike at Russian territory in places where it is not expected.

I think it will be a game changer because we will be able to strike where Russia is not expecting it today

- said Mykhailo Fedorov.

At the same time, he refrained from disclosing details about the range of the missile and its current deliveries, citing security concerns.

However, according to the Associated Press, Palianytsia has a range of up to 700 kilometers, which is comparable to the US ATACMS missile. This allows it to reach at least 20 Russian airfields located on the territory of terrorists, which significantly expands Ukraine's ability to conduct targeted strikes on enemy military targets.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarTechnologies

