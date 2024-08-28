Fedorov: Ukraine has developed a drone missile “Palianytsia” worth up to 1 million dollars

Fedorov named the cost of the Ukrainian drone missile "Palianytsia". This is reported by the Associated Press, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov tells the Associated Press that Ukraine has developed a new drone missile called Palianytsia, which costs less than $1 million.

According to Fedorov, Palyanytsia could change the rules of the game, as it would allow Ukraine to strike at Russian territory in places where it is not expected.

I think it will be a game changer because we will be able to strike where Russia is not expecting it today - said Mykhailo Fedorov.

At the same time, he refrained from disclosing details about the range of the missile and its current deliveries, citing security concerns.

However, according to the Associated Press, Palianytsia has a range of up to 700 kilometers, which is comparable to the US ATACMS missile. This allows it to reach at least 20 Russian airfields located on the territory of terrorists, which significantly expands Ukraine's ability to conduct targeted strikes on enemy military targets.

Zelensky: Ukraine uses new Ukrainian drone missile “Palianytsia” for the first time