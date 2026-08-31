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Ukrainian drone manufacturer Buntar Aerospace receives $10.4 million in investment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

The Ukrainian drone manufacturer received funding from Axon Enterprise and Munkene AS. The funds will be used to scale up production and software development.

Ukrainian drone manufacturer Buntar Aerospace receives $10.4 million in investment

Ukrainian drone manufacturer Buntar Aerospace has raised $10.4 million in funding from U.S.-based Axon Enterprise and Norwegian investment company Munkene AS. This round ranked among the six largest publicly announced investment rounds in Ukraine this year, Defence Blog reports, citing Defence Builder and Vestbee data, writes UNN.

Details

Buntar Aerospace plans to use the funds raised to scale up production of reconnaissance drones and develop software for mission execution.

The round was led by U.S.-based Axon Enterprise together with Munkene AS. The latter also participated in the creation of the Norwegian Gardar fund worth $92 million, launched to support Ukrainian defense startups.

Investment in Ukrainian defense technologies is growing

According to Defence Builder, in 2025 Ukrainian defense technology companies raised more than $129 million in grant and equity financing — 119% more than the $59 million raised a year earlier. Foreign investors accounted for 49% of the funds raised.

Russia must feel that the war is returning to where it came from - Zelenskyy on "long-range sanctions"30.08.26, 13:49 • 37558 views

KPMG also recorded four deals with Ukrainian defense technology companies worth more than $5 million each in the first half of 2026. During the same period in 2025, there was only one such deal.

Buntar Aerospace was co-founded by Ivan Kaunov and Bohdan Sas. The company did not disclose its post-investment-round valuation or specific plans regarding production volumes or deliveries.

In the autumn, the rate of downing Russian drones must be brought above 90% — Zelenskyy30.08.26, 19:18 • 3248 views

Stepan Haftko

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