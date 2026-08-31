Ukrainian drone manufacturer Buntar Aerospace receives $10.4 million in investment

Ukrainian drone manufacturer Buntar Aerospace has raised $10.4 million in funding from U.S.-based Axon Enterprise and Norwegian investment company Munkene AS. This round ranked among the six largest publicly announced investment rounds in Ukraine this year, Defence Blog reports, citing Defence Builder and Vestbee data, writes UNN.

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Buntar Aerospace plans to use the funds raised to scale up production of reconnaissance drones and develop software for mission execution.

The round was led by U.S.-based Axon Enterprise together with Munkene AS. The latter also participated in the creation of the Norwegian Gardar fund worth $92 million, launched to support Ukrainian defense startups.

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According to Defence Builder, in 2025 Ukrainian defense technology companies raised more than $129 million in grant and equity financing — 119% more than the $59 million raised a year earlier. Foreign investors accounted for 49% of the funds raised.

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KPMG also recorded four deals with Ukrainian defense technology companies worth more than $5 million each in the first half of 2026. During the same period in 2025, there was only one such deal.

Buntar Aerospace was co-founded by Ivan Kaunov and Bohdan Sas. The company did not disclose its post-investment-round valuation or specific plans regarding production volumes or deliveries.

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