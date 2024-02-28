$41.340.03
Ukrainian driver dies on the border with Slovakia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32290 views

A 35-year-old Ukrainian truck driver, who was waiting in line to cross the border from Ukraine to Slovakia, died while waiting in a long line.

Ukrainian driver dies on the border with Slovakia

A 35-year-old Ukrainian truck driver who was waiting in line to cross the border in Slovakia has died. This was announced on Tuesday, February 28, by the vice president of the Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine Volodymyr Balin during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

He said that carriers queuing on the Polish side are trying to bypass the blockade through Slovakia and Hungary.

We have received unofficial information that one of the drivers, 35 years old, who was standing in line in Slovakia, died today. It's hard to say whether this is directly related to the queues, as there were no strikers nearby. He was standing 100 kilometers from the border, and it is unknown how much further he had to go. The investigation will show the cause of death

Balin explained.

Consequences of the blockade: third driver dies on the border with Poland 16.12.23, 20:55 • 32320 views

According to him, the deceased driver had a family.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

