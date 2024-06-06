Ukrainian "Diya" received a silver YouTube button

The action received a silver button from YouTube. This is reported by Diya, reports UNN.

The Ukrainian digital service "Diya" received a silver button from YouTube.

This award is awarded to channels that have reached the mark of 100 thousand subscribers.

Thank you to everyone who subscribes, watches and sends videos to their friends. Your support inspires you to create even more interesting and useful content.



Write in the comments what content you would like to see on the action pages.

and see you in new formats - Diya.

