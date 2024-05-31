The Diya portal is testing a function for changing data about the place of residence in the registry

Beta testing of a feature that will allow you to correct data about your place of residence in the register without visiting government agencies has begun on the DII portal. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Diya".

Details

If you find an error in the statement about your place of residence or can't generate it, you need to update the information in the Register of the territorial community. Report data errors in several medications in action, without visiting institutions. Join the beta test of the new service in Action - - the message says.

More than 25 thousand newlyweds applied for marriage on Diia portal

It is noted that the new service will be needed if:

you noticed an error when ordering a statement about your place of residence.

you have noticed an irrelevant place of residence, missing an identification code or a unique number of an entry in the register in the statement of residence;



you do not have a place of residence in your passport in action, even though you are registered

you changed your last name;

you have an incorrect registration date in your passport in Action



Every citizen of Ukraine over the age of 14 who has an ID card or biometric passport and a verified tax number can participate in the beta test. You will also have to Register on the portal "Diya". You can register Here.

At the same time, Diya warned that the service is currently unavailable in Odessa, Nikolaev and some communities from the temporarily occupied territories and the war zone - the full list can be viewed at the link.

Recall

In the web version of Diya", it is also possible to submit an application to the International Register of losses regarding property damaged by Russian troops.