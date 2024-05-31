The Diya portal is testing a function for changing data about the place of residence in the registry

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 36983 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100337 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143642 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148306 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243639 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172815 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164369 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148154 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222026 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74808 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109974 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 33878 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 47306 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 82400 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243639 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222026 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208361 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234293 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221301 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 36983 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24311 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29793 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109974 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112453 views
The Diya portal is testing a function for changing data about the place of residence in the registry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18976 views

In Ukraine, beta testing of a new feature on the portal "Diya" has begun, which allows users to correct data about their place of residence in the register without visiting government agencies.

Beta testing of a feature that will allow you to correct data about your place of residence in the register without visiting government agencies has begun on the DII portal. This is reported by UNN with reference to "Diya".

Details 

If you find an error in the statement about your place of residence or can't generate it, you need to update the information in the Register of the territorial community. Report data errors in several medications in action, without visiting institutions. Join the beta test of the new service in Action 

- - the message says. 

More than 25 thousand newlyweds applied for marriage on Diia portal09.05.24, 17:07 • 16686 views

It is noted that the new service will be needed if:

  • you noticed an error when ordering a statement about your place of residence. 
  • you have noticed an irrelevant place of residence, missing an identification code or a unique number of an entry in the register in the statement of residence;
  • you do not have a place of residence in your passport in action, even though you are registered
  • you changed your last name;
  • you have an incorrect registration date in your passport in Action

Every citizen of Ukraine over the age of 14 who has an ID card or biometric passport and a verified tax number can participate in the beta test. You will also have to  Register  on the portal "Diya". You can register Here.   

At the same time, Diya warned that the service is currently unavailable in Odessa, Nikolaev and some communities from the temporarily occupied territories and the war zone - the full list can be viewed at the link.

Recall

In the web version of Diya", it is also possible to submit an application to the International Register of losses regarding property damaged by Russian troops. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyTechnologies

