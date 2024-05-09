ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
More than 25 thousand newlyweds applied for marriage on Diia portal

More than 25 thousand newlyweds applied for marriage on Diia portal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16687 views

Since February, more than 25,000 newlyweds have used the online marriage registration service on the Diia portal, with 53% of applications submitted by women, and the highest number of applications submitted in Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa regions.

Since February, when the service of applying for marriage registration became available on the Diia portal , more than 25 thousand newlyweds have used the service. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of Diia.

Details

It is noted that 53% of applications are submitted by women. Almost equally, couples choose a full registration and wedding ceremony without any celebrations.

Diya also noted that the highest number of marriage applications was in Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa regions.

We will soon launch online marriage in Diia. Follow the news so you don't miss out and be the first in the world to get married online! Faster than Las Vegas, as convenient as anything else in Diia 

- they add in Diia.

Addendum

Also, Diia reminded how to apply for marriage online. 

  1. Log in to the Action portal    
  2. Tap Services → Family → Marriage application    
  3. Fill out the application and select ceremony details    
  4. Pay the administrative fee in a convenient way and sign electronically    
  5. Your spouse will then receive a link to the application via email. He or she will also have to sign it with the CEP    

The Civil Registry Office will process the application within one business day. After that, you will receive the result of the review. And that's it, wait for the day of the ceremony 

- summarized in Diia.

Recall

The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said that from now on, the "Diia" app allows you to apply for an IDP certificate and financial assistance for the whole family in one application.

