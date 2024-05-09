More than 25 thousand newlyweds applied for marriage on Diia portal

Since February, when the service of applying for marriage registration became available on the Diia portal , more than 25 thousand newlyweds have used the service. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of Diia.

Details

It is noted that 53% of applications are submitted by women. Almost equally, couples choose a full registration and wedding ceremony without any celebrations.

Diya also noted that the highest number of marriage applications was in Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa regions.

We will soon launch online marriage in Diia. Follow the news so you don't miss out and be the first in the world to get married online! Faster than Las Vegas, as convenient as anything else in Diia - they add in Diia.

An application to the International Register of Losses can be submitted through Diia: video instructions

Addendum

Also, Diia reminded how to apply for marriage online.

Log in to the Action portal Tap Services → Family → Marriage application

Fill out the application and select ceremony details

Pay the administrative fee in a convenient way and sign electronically

Your spouse will then receive a link to the application via email. He or she will also have to sign it with the CEP



The Civil Registry Office will process the application within one business day. After that, you will receive the result of the review. And that's it, wait for the day of the ceremony - summarized in Diia.

Recall

The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said that from now on, the "Diia" app allows you to apply for an IDP certificate and financial assistance for the whole family in one application.