Ukrainian digital documents will be able to work in the EU
Kyiv • UNN
The EU is launching a Digital Identity Wallet for the use of electronic documents between countries by the end of 2026. Ukraine is already testing the integration of Diia with this system for SIM card registration and banking services.
By the end of 2026, the European Union will launch the EU Digital Identity Wallet, a digital wallet that will allow the use of electronic documents in different countries.
This is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, by UNN.
Ukraine has already tested how documents from Diia work together with EU mobile services. This digital wallet will be useful for registering SIM cards, opening bank accounts, and confirming identity.
Ukraine is the only state out of the 20 participating countries that is not yet a member of the EU. Our experience in building a digital state is unique and important for the whole world. We continue to work and move closer to the EU digital single market
The Ministry of Digital Transformation is working on the adaptation of the EU Digital Identity Wallet with the support of the European Union under the DT4UA project. Diia is also participating in the POTENTIAL pilot project led by France and Germany.
