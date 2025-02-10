Ukrainian digital documents will be able to work in the EU

By the end of 2026, the European Union will launch the EU Digital Identity Wallet, a digital wallet that will allow the use of electronic documents in different countries.

Ukraine has already tested how documents from Diia work together with EU mobile services. This digital wallet will be useful for registering SIM cards, opening bank accounts, and confirming identity.

Ukraine is the only state out of the 20 participating countries that is not yet a member of the EU. Our experience in building a digital state is unique and important for the whole world. We continue to work and move closer to the EU digital single market - the message says.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is working on the adaptation of the EU Digital Identity Wallet with the support of the European Union under the DT4UA project. Diia is also participating in the POTENTIAL pilot project led by France and Germany.

The Diia app remains among the most popular apps in Ukraine.