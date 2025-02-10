Ukrainian digital documents will be able to work in the EU

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 44831 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 90997 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102220 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 117252 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100316 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125260 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102554 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113230 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116848 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159219 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103404 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 95051 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 66262 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106550 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100784 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117252 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125260 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159219 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149507 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 181685 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 100784 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 106550 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136813 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138620 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166554 views
Ukrainian digital documents will be able to work in the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25829 views

The EU is launching a Digital Identity Wallet for the use of electronic documents between countries by the end of 2026. Ukraine is already testing the integration of Diia with this system for SIM card registration and banking services.

By the end of 2026, the European Union will launch the EU Digital Identity Wallet, a digital wallet that will allow the use of electronic documents in different countries.

This is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, by UNN.

 Ukraine has already tested how documents from Diia work together with EU mobile services. This digital wallet will be useful for registering SIM cards, opening bank accounts, and confirming identity.

Ukraine is the only state out of the 20 participating countries that is not yet a member of the EU. Our experience in building a digital state is unique and important for the whole world. We continue to work and move closer to the EU digital single market

- the message says. 

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is working on the adaptation of the EU Digital Identity Wallet with the support of the European Union under the DT4UA project. Diia is also participating in the POTENTIAL pilot project led by France and Germany.

Recall

The Diia app remains among the most popular apps in Ukraine. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Technologies
chatgptChatGPT
european-unionEuropean Union
franceFrance
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
