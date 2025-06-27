SАP and NАBU request a pre-trial restraint measure for Chernyshov in the form of bail of 120 million UAH

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
The court has begun selecting a pre-trial restraint for Chernyshov
06:15 AM • 1536 views
The court has begun selecting a pre-trial restraint for Chernyshov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 78844 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 86240 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 69332 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 91262 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 191915 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 85102 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 195842 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 73947 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 65108 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+23°
1m/s
55%
750mm
Popular news
A large-scale air alert has been declared in UkraineJune 26, 10:17 PM • 40360 views
Anna Wintour resigns as Vogue editor-in-chief after almost 40 yearsJune 26, 10:53 PM • 11053 views
Iran ceases cooperation with IAEAJune 27, 12:28 AM • 45253 views
Death sentence in Japan: notorious killer executed for the first time since 202202:54 AM • 22593 views
Another 970 occupiers, 1 enemy tank, and 13 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses04:26 AM • 3754 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 78844 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 80739 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 191915 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 195842 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 163345 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 66361 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 99694 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 72917 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 80507 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 70276 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

SАP and NАBU request a pre-trial restraint measure for Chernyshov in the form of bail of 120 million UAH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

NABU and SAP filed a petition with the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding the current Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov.

SАP and NАBU request a pre-trial restraint measure for Chernyshov in the form of bail of 120 million UAH

NABU and SAP have filed a petition with the High Anti-Corruption Court to apply a preventive measure in the form of a bail of UAH 120 million to the current Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office also appealed to the court with a motion to remove the current Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine from office.

Oleksiy Chernyshov is also required to perform the following duties:

  • appear at every request of a detective, prosecutor and court;
    • notify the investigator, prosecutor or court of a change in his place of residence and place of work;
      • not leave the populated area in which he is located without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court;
        • deposit his passport (passports) for travel abroad with the relevant state authorities for safekeeping;
          • refrain from communicating with other suspects in the case and witnesses;
            • wear an electronic monitoring device.

              If the court determines the specified preventive measure, the suspect is obliged to deposit the determined amount of bail within 5 days. If the suspect fails to comply with the obligation, and if facts of his violation of the terms of the preventive measure are established, the prosecutor has the right to file a motion to change such a preventive measure to a stricter one.

              The court hearing in the Chernyshov case is scheduled for June 27, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

              Recall

              Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov confirmed receiving the notice of suspicion during a visit to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
              Oleksiy Chernyshov
              National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
              Ukraine
              Tesla
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              S&P 500
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Brent Oil
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gold
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gas TTF
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9