SАP and NАBU request a pre-trial restraint measure for Chernyshov in the form of bail of 120 million UAH

NABU and SAP have filed a petition with the High Anti-Corruption Court to apply a preventive measure in the form of a bail of UAH 120 million to the current Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Details

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office also appealed to the court with a motion to remove the current Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine from office.

Oleksiy Chernyshov is also required to perform the following duties:

appear at every request of a detective, prosecutor and court;

notify the investigator, prosecutor or court of a change in his place of residence and place of work;

not leave the populated area in which he is located without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court;

deposit his passport (passports) for travel abroad with the relevant state authorities for safekeeping;

refrain from communicating with other suspects in the case and witnesses;

wear an electronic monitoring device.

If the court determines the specified preventive measure, the suspect is obliged to deposit the determined amount of bail within 5 days. If the suspect fails to comply with the obligation, and if facts of his violation of the terms of the preventive measure are established, the prosecutor has the right to file a motion to change such a preventive measure to a stricter one.

The court hearing in the Chernyshov case is scheduled for June 27, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

Recall

Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov confirmed receiving the notice of suspicion during a visit to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.