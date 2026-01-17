Ukrainian delegation working with Trump's envoys in the US "these days": Umerov named areas of work

The Ukrainian delegation will "these days" work with American partners on further promoting the peace process, said the head of Ukraine's delegation to the peace talks, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, naming the areas of work, writes UNN.

Details

Umerov confirmed that he arrived in the United States as part of the Ukrainian delegation along with Kyrylo Budanov and David Arakhamia.

These days, we are working with American partners on further promoting the peace process. We will continue to work on achieving a just and lasting peace, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine and coordinating the next steps. - Umerov wrote on social media on Saturday.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council emphasized: "Ukraine needs peace that guarantees security and sovereignty."

