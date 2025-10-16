Ukrainian defenders liberated 182.8 sq km of Pokrovsk district and destroyed over 13,000 occupiers - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders liberated 182.8 sq km of the territory of Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. Another 230.1 sq km have been cleared of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups. This was reported by the General Staff, according to UNN.

In the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting stabilization and counter-sabotage measures, particularly in the city of Pokrovsk and its surroundings, as well as active defense measures.

As reported by the General Staff, in total, during the operation that has been ongoing since August 21, 2025, the Defense Forces neutralized at least 13,945 Russian occupiers (including 8,402 irrevocably lost, 5,419 wounded, 124 captured).

The enemy also lost 1,289 units of weapons and military equipment, including 32 tanks, 101 armored combat vehicles, 154 artillery systems, 5 MLRS, 435 units of vehicles, 562 units of motor vehicles, and more than 4,000 UAVs - the report says.

