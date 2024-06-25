Ukrainian choreographer Anton Smetskyi was killed in action with the Russian occupiers

Ukrainian choreographer, dancer and soldier Anton Smetsky died in the war against the Russian invaders: he returned to service for the second time after prosthetics This was reported by the National Palace of Art "Ukraine", UNN reports.

Details

Anton went to the front since the beginning of the war. He lost his leg, had prosthetics made, and went again, even though he had the opportunity not to go. But he just couldn't leave his comrades and his country the statement said.

It is noted that he died while performing a combat mission. Other details are currently unknown.

Context

Choreographer Anton Smetsky joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. First, he joined the Kyiv terrorist defense, and then served as a sapper in the 116th separate mechanized brigade in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

In 2023, the man was wounded and lost part of his leg. After prosthetics and rehabilitation, despite his desire to continue dancing, he decided to return to the front.

Before the war , Anton Smetsky collaborated with Ukrainian artists, including Iryna Bilyk and Dmytro Kolyadenko. He also directed shows and had a ballet.