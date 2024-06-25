Ukrainian choreographer Anton Smetskyi was killed in action with the Russian occupiers

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

Ukrainian choreographer Anton Smetskyi was killed in action with the Russian occupiers

Kyiv

Ukrainian choreographer and soldier Anton Smetskyi died during a combat mission in the war against the Russian occupiers after returning to service for the second time, despite losing his leg.

Ukrainian choreographer Anton Smetskyi was killed in action with the Russian occupiers

Ukrainian choreographer, dancer and soldier Anton Smetsky died in the war against the Russian invaders: he returned to service for the second time after prosthetics This was reported by the National Palace of Art "Ukraine", UNN reports.

Details

Anton went to the front since the beginning of the war. He lost his leg, had prosthetics made, and went again, even though he had the opportunity not to go. But he just couldn't leave his comrades and his country

the statement said.

It is noted that he died while performing a combat mission. Other details are currently unknown.

Context

Choreographer Anton Smetsky joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. First, he joined the Kyiv terrorist defense, and then served as a sapper in the 116th separate mechanized brigade in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

In 2023, the man was wounded and lost part of his leg. After prosthetics and rehabilitation, despite his desire to continue dancing, he decided to return to the front. 

Before the war , Anton Smetsky collaborated with Ukrainian artists, including Iryna Bilyk and Dmytro Kolyadenko. He also directed shows and had a ballet. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

