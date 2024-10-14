Ukrainian chess player wins IBCA World Women Chess Championship: becomes 12-time world champion
Kyiv • UNN
Liubov Zhiltsova-Lysenko, 67, from Kyiv, won the World Chess Championship among visually impaired women in India, winning her 12th world title, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported on Monday, UNN reports.
"Ukrainian chess player is a 12-time world champion! Lyubov Zhiltsova-Lysenko from Kyiv won the IBCA World Women Chess Championship 2024, which took place in the Indian city of Bengaluru," the statement reads.
The 67-year-old athlete, as indicated, scored 9 points out of 9 possible and for the 12th time in her career became the strongest on the planet in this type of competition.
In 1996, the Ukrainian chess player received the title of FIDE Women International Master (WIM).