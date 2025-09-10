Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility

$41.120.13
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 1134 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 4160 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 11009 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 15124 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 39926 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
08:44 AM • 59733 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 50550 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 31270 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 35624 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
September 10, 06:30 AM • 24000 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
Russia is deliberately destroying Ukraine's industrial infrastructure. However, Ukrainian business demonstrates resilience and ability to recover, as exemplified by the company "Kaskad Medical Regions", which resumed operations after its warehouse was destroyed.

Through direct strikes on industrial infrastructure, Russia is trying to undermine Ukraine's economic capacity. This applies not only to energy, but also to enterprises, warehouses, and production facilities that provide the country with goods and jobs. UNN learned how Ukrainian business is adapting and overcoming the consequences of direct "arrivals."

Missile and drone attacks on industrial facilities and energy have become a grim reality for Ukrainians. For almost four years, the enemy has been systematically trying to destroy Ukraine's economic foundation: leaving it without electricity, stopping production, depriving people of jobs and access to critically needed goods.

The fact that Russia is carrying out targeted strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities, industrial facilities, production premises, and warehouses is an attempt to somehow undermine the internal economic situation in Ukraine

– explains economist Andriy Novak.

Moreover, according to the economist, security instability and financial losses caused by "arrivals" are forcing Ukrainian entrepreneurs to change their management approaches.

This situation forces the owners of Ukrainian companies to review the very security strategy of their enterprises, the work of their enterprises, functioning in wartime conditions, including taking into account mobilization processes. Ukrainian business has to take into account both the circumstances of direct shelling and the circumstances with labor resources, which are currently decreasing in the male part

– added the expert.

However, despite the loss of infrastructure and millions in damages, Ukrainian business demonstrates resilience and the ability to recover even after the most painful blows. An example is the company-importer of the "Heel" brand, LLC "Kaskad Medical Regions."

In May, a Russian "Shahed" hit the importer's warehouse. The premises were completely destroyed: all stocks of medicines, warehouse equipment, documentation, as well as specialized vehicles equipped for transporting medicines were destroyed.

The destruction of such a logistics hub is not just about immediate consequences, but about longer-term and larger losses that affect not only the enterprise itself, but also the market in which it operates. The importer also faced this: a shortage of goods that it had been supplying for many years arose on the market. And among consumers, panic arose, even to the point of talk about the complete withdrawal of the "Heel" brand from Ukraine, but the importer denied these rumors. Assuring, the company is recovering, and the "Heel" brand remains in Ukraine.

Heel has been in Ukraine for over 30 years. Ukraine is our home, we work in the Ukrainian market and consider it our duty to be with the country in its most difficult time. Yes, the risks are huge. But at the same time, we see tremendous support from patients, doctors, and partners. For us, this is not just business – it is a responsibility to Ukrainians. We are convinced: no matter how much the enemy tries to destroy our work, he will not be able to break our determination

– stated Oleksandr Lyumakh, Deputy Director of Kaskad Medical Regions LLC.

It is expected that by autumn, popular "Heel" brand medicines will fully return to pharmacy shelves.

So, despite the strikes on industrial infrastructure, Ukrainian business proves: it cannot be broken. It loses warehouses, equipment, capacities, but rebuilds again and again, working for the people.

Lilia Podolyak

