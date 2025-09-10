Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility

Through direct strikes on industrial infrastructure, Russia is trying to undermine Ukraine's economic capacity. This applies not only to energy, but also to enterprises, warehouses, and production facilities that provide the country with goods and jobs. UNN learned how Ukrainian business is adapting and overcoming the consequences of direct "arrivals."

Missile and drone attacks on industrial facilities and energy have become a grim reality for Ukrainians. For almost four years, the enemy has been systematically trying to destroy Ukraine's economic foundation: leaving it without electricity, stopping production, depriving people of jobs and access to critically needed goods.

The fact that Russia is carrying out targeted strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities, industrial facilities, production premises, and warehouses is an attempt to somehow undermine the internal economic situation in Ukraine – explains economist Andriy Novak.

Moreover, according to the economist, security instability and financial losses caused by "arrivals" are forcing Ukrainian entrepreneurs to change their management approaches.

This situation forces the owners of Ukrainian companies to review the very security strategy of their enterprises, the work of their enterprises, functioning in wartime conditions, including taking into account mobilization processes. Ukrainian business has to take into account both the circumstances of direct shelling and the circumstances with labor resources, which are currently decreasing in the male part – added the expert.

However, despite the loss of infrastructure and millions in damages, Ukrainian business demonstrates resilience and the ability to recover even after the most painful blows. An example is the company-importer of the "Heel" brand, LLC "Kaskad Medical Regions."

In May, a Russian "Shahed" hit the importer's warehouse. The premises were completely destroyed: all stocks of medicines, warehouse equipment, documentation, as well as specialized vehicles equipped for transporting medicines were destroyed.

The destruction of such a logistics hub is not just about immediate consequences, but about longer-term and larger losses that affect not only the enterprise itself, but also the market in which it operates. The importer also faced this: a shortage of goods that it had been supplying for many years arose on the market. And among consumers, panic arose, even to the point of talk about the complete withdrawal of the "Heel" brand from Ukraine, but the importer denied these rumors. Assuring, the company is recovering, and the "Heel" brand remains in Ukraine.

Heel has been in Ukraine for over 30 years. Ukraine is our home, we work in the Ukrainian market and consider it our duty to be with the country in its most difficult time. Yes, the risks are huge. But at the same time, we see tremendous support from patients, doctors, and partners. For us, this is not just business – it is a responsibility to Ukrainians. We are convinced: no matter how much the enemy tries to destroy our work, he will not be able to break our determination – stated Oleksandr Lyumakh, Deputy Director of Kaskad Medical Regions LLC.

It is expected that by autumn, popular "Heel" brand medicines will fully return to pharmacy shelves.

So, despite the strikes on industrial infrastructure, Ukrainian business proves: it cannot be broken. It loses warehouses, equipment, capacities, but rebuilds again and again, working for the people.