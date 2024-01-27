Ukrainian bus overturned in Poland, 20 people injured - Nikolenko

Last night, a Ukrainian bus overturned in Poland. It is currently known that 20 citizens were injured. This was reported to UNN by Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko.

Details

At night, near the village of Hrubieszów in the Lublin Voivodeship, a road accident involving a Ukrainian company bus occurred. According to preliminary information, twenty Ukrainians sustained injuries of varying severity. They are currently hospitalized and receiving the necessary medical care - said Oleg Nikolenko.

Addendum

The rest of the people were sent to a temporary place of stay. The issue of providing another bus for the passengers is currently being resolved.

At the same time, Ukraine is cooperating with Polish law enforcement agencies to clarify all the circumstances of the accident, the spokesman said.

