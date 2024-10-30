Ukrainian book publishers are joining the National Cashback Program en masse: who is already in the program
Kyiv • UNN
12.5 thousand Ukrainian books have already been included in the National Cashback program, which allows them to receive 10% compensation of the price. More than 20 of the country's leading publishers have joined the initiative.
About two dozen book publishing houses have already joined the National Cashback program, which allows Ukrainians to receive compensation for the purchase of domestic goods. This was announced by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Yulia Svyrydenko, Minister of Economy of Ukraine, said that 12.5 thousand Ukrainian books have already been included in the National Cashback program, while bookstores continue to actively join the initiative.
In particular, a number of book publishers have joined the National Cashback program: Ranok Publishing House, Yakaboo, Safran Book, Bookholav, Osnova Publishing Group, KM-Books Publishing Group, RM Publishing House, Folio Publishing House, My Bookshelf, ACCA Publishing House, “Anetta Antonenko Publishing House, Nora-Druk Publishing House, Bohdan Publishing House, Monolith-Bizz Publishing House, Irbis Comics, George Publishing House, Astrolabe Publishing House, and Ranok Publishing House: Educational literature NAIRI Publishing House, KSD - a space of books that captivate
As part of this program, Ukrainians who buy books from these publishers can receive 10% cashback.
Also in winter, Ukrainians will receive thousand hryvnias of social support, which can be spent on buying books and receive up to 10% of the cost of books.
Recall
A barcode scanner has been added to the Diia app to check goods for participation in the National Cashback program.