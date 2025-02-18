Ukrainian banks have issued over UAH 13 billion in loans for the installation of energy equipment - Shmyhal

Ukrainian banks have issued more than UAH 13 billion in loans to entrepreneurs for the installation of solar panels, wind turbines, gas turbines, and gas piston plants. This will increase capacity by over 530 MW.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.



More than UAH 13 billion was issued by banks to entrepreneurs in the form of loans for the installation of solar panels, wind turbines, gas turbines, gas piston plants and other equipment. Ukrainians also received energy loans worth over UAH 730 million. All of this will increase capacity by approximately 530 MW. Energy remains one of the recovery priorities for this year - Shmyhal said.

