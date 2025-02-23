Ukrainian ballistics is being prepared: Zelensky on long-range weapons

Ukrainian developments "Palianytsia," "Peklo," and "Ruta" are already striking at Russian territory. The launch of ballistic missile production is being prepared. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"Palianytsia" is flying, ‘Peklo’ is flying, ‘Ruta’ is flying, they have successes, they have military targets, they have hits. I can only thank our defense industry, our production. These three things are flying. Ballistics is being prepared - Zelensky said.

Recall

On August 24, 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first and successful combat use of a new Ukrainian weapon, the Palianytsia drone missile.

The president did not disclose all the characteristics, but emphasized that "Palyanytsia" is much faster than long-range drones and more powerful.

Later, Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported the costto be less than $1 million. According to the AP, the missile has a range of up to 700 km, which allows it to reach at least 20 Russian airfields.

Also , Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed off Ukraine's Peklo drone missile on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, December 6, noting that the first batch had already been handed over to the Defense Forces.