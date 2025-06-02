Ukrainian art critic Oleksandr Fedoruk died at the age of 87

On Sunday, June 1, Ukrainian art critic, professor of the National Academy of Fine Arts and Architecture Oleksandr Fedoruk passed away. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

At the time of his death, Fedoruk was 87 years old. Since 1993, he headed the National Commission on the Return of Cultural Property to Ukraine, and since 2000, the State Service for Control over the Movement of Cultural Property across the State Border.

He was also the editor-in-chief of the professional journal "Fine Arts", headed the Department of Theory and History of Art, and taught the scientific disciplines "History of Ukrainian Art of the 20th Century", "Art of the Ukrainian Diaspora", "Methods of Scientific Research", etc.

In 2017–2024, he was a chief researcher at the Institute of Contemporary Art of the National Academy of Arts of Ukraine.

