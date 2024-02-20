Ukrainian armored vehicles deliver thousands of 122 mm artillery shells to the front

The Ukrainian Armor company has handed over thousands of 122 mm high-explosive artillery rounds to the Defense Forces, the company's website says, according to UNN.

Details

A batch of 122 mm high-explosive artillery rounds produced in partnership with an Eastern European ammunition holding company has been delivered to Ukraine. This caliber of ammunition is essential for the Ukrainian army as it is used daily for D-30 and 2C1 guns said Vladyslav Belbas, CEO of Ukrainian Armor LLC.

According to him, the company managed to establish systematic serial production and significantly increase the production of 122 mm artillery rounds.