Ukrainian Armed Forces update data: russian losses during the war exceeded 800 thousand people
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated statistics on the losses of the russian invaders as of January 7, 2025. The enemy lost 1,970 servicemen over the course of the day, bringing the total losses to 800,010.
The invaders lost 1970 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 01/07/25:
- Personnel: 800 010 (+1970).
- Tanks: 9710 (+10).
- Armored combat vehicles: 20189 (+25).
- Artillery systems: 21710 (+45).
- RSVP: 1260 (+2).
- Air defense systems: 1038 (+4).
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 21708 (+83).
- Cruise missiles: 3014.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 33226 (+170).
- Special equipment: 3681.
Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions of total enemy losses - cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses per day are presented as usual
199 combat engagements in the frontline: where occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense - General Staff07.01.25, 00:06 • 24979 views