The invaders lost 1970 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 01/07/25:

- Personnel: 800 010 (+1970).

- Tanks: 9710 (+10).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20189 (+25).

- Artillery systems: 21710 (+45).

- RSVP: 1260 (+2).

- Air defense systems: 1038 (+4).

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 21708 (+83).

- Cruise missiles: 3014.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 33226 (+170).

- Special equipment: 3681.

Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions of total enemy losses - cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses per day are presented as usual - the statement said.

