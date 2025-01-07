199 combat engagements in the frontline: where occupants are trying to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense - General Staff

There were 199 combat engagements in the frontline. The aggressor's army continues to conduct active offensive actions in the Pokrovsk sector. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three terrorist attacks near Vovchansk. The invaders also launched air strikes near Orishanka, Zolochiv and Udy, and attacked Hraniv in Kharkiv region with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted three assaults in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove.

In the Liman sector, the occupants fired 13 times near Nadiya, Pershotravneve, Terny, Yampolivka, Zarichne and Makiivka.

In the Northern sector, the enemy made two attempts to attack positions near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four combat engagements were registered near Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora and in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the aggressor attacked eight times near Shcherbynivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, enemy forces tried to break through 40 times near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Ukrainka, Yasenove, Novoyelizavetivka, Tarasivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud and Pokrovsk.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked 25 times near Slovianka, Sribne, Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne.

In the Vremivsk sector, terrorists carried out 13 attacks near Kostyantynopil, Yantarne, Dachne and Kostyantynopilske.

In the Orikhivsk sector Ukrainian troops repelled one attack near Novodanilivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the aggressor attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops once without any results.

Ukrainian Armed Forces repel occupants' attacks: where is the hottest spot on the frontline - General Staff