Ukrainian Armed Forces repel occupants' attacks: where is the hottest spot on the frontline - General Staff

There were 125 combat engagements in the frontline. The enemy is attacking intensively in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked 7 times in the areas of Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Lozova and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

In the Liman sector, terrorists attacked 16 times near Novosergiyivka, Tverdokhlibove, Kopanky, Makiivka, Ivanivka and Serebryansky forest.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 14 aggressor attacks in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar, Stupky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants fired 7 times in the area of Shcherbynivka, but three hostile attacks continue in the areas of Toretsk and in the direction of Diliyivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy launched 35 attacks in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Solone, Kotlyne, Pishchane, Pokrovsk, Novooleksiyivka, Zelene, Novooleksiyivka, Dachne and Novovasylivka. Thirteen attacks on our troops' positions are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, there have been 18 combat engagements near Ukrainka, Petropavlivka and Kurakhove, with four ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 17 terrorist attacks near Dachne, Kostiantynopil, Yantarne, Novosilka, Rozlyv and Novyi Komar, 6 engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled one enemy attack near Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, enemy forces conducted two unsuccessful assaults near Zabych Island.

