Ukrainian Armed Forces: russia loses 1350 troops and 8 tanks
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the occupiers' losses over the day. The enemy's total losses since the beginning of the war have amounted to 681,580 people, 9,079 tanks and 1,899 armored vehicles.
The enemy lost 1350 soldiers over the day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Terrorist combat losses for the period from February 24, 22 to October 22, 24:
- Personnel: 681 580(+1350).
- Tanks: 9079 (+8).
- Armored combat vehicles: 18199 (+24).
- Artillery systems: 19623 (+34).
- RSVP: 1234 (+2).
- Air defense systems: 981 (+2).
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 329.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 17404 (+71).
- Cruise missiles: 2625.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 27111 (+77).
- Special equipment: 3499 (+20).
Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some of the positions of total enemy losses - cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses per day are presented as usual
