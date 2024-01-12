Ukrainian Armed Forces carry out 2 air strikes against the enemy in a day - General Staff

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report on January 12, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Ukrainian missile troops hit

2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment,

control point,

the enemy's ammunition depot.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 56 Russian attacks over the last day, including 25 in Avdiivka sector