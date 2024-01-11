General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 56 Russian attacks over the last day, including 25 in Avdiivka sector

56 combat engagements took place in the Ukrainian frontline over the last day. Russians tried to go on the offensive in 7 directions. In particular, the hottest areas are: Avdiivka and Maryinka. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the current situation in the country, UNN reports.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. Within the last day, 56 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy carried out 3 air strikes and fired 16 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas. - the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

It is noted that in the Kupyansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region. There, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

There were no provocations in the Lyman sector: in an attempt to improve their tactical position, Russians attacked 6 times near Makiivka, Luhansk region, and east of Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled an attack near Klishchiyivka.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders stopped nine Russian attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 16 in the areas of Pervomayske and Nevelske. This is all in Donetsk region.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation in the Mariinka sector is no less hot. There, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 10 times on Thursday.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our defenders repelled the invaders twice west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

The Kherson sector was not without provocations. During the day, the enemy made three unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops, but Ukrainian units continue to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

The missile troops struck 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 control center and 1 ammunition depot of the enemy.