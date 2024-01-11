ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 56 Russian attacks over the last day, including 25 in Avdiivka sector

General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 56 Russian attacks over the last day, including 25 in Avdiivka sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27860 views

Ukrainian forces repelled numerous Russian attacks in various sectors, and 56 combat engagements were recorded, including significant resistance in Avdiivka and Maryinka.

56 combat engagements took place in the Ukrainian frontline over the last day. Russians  tried to go on the offensive in 7 directions. In particular, the hottest areas are: Avdiivka and Maryinka. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the current situation in the country, UNN reports.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. Within the last day, 56 combat engagements took place.  In total, the enemy carried out 3 air strikes and fired 16 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas.

- the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

Details

It is noted that in the Kupyansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region. There, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

There were no provocations in the Lyman sector: in an attempt to improve their tactical position, Russians attacked 6 times near Makiivka, Luhansk region, and east of Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled an attack near Klishchiyivka.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders stopped nine Russian attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 16 in the areas of Pervomayske and Nevelske. This is all in Donetsk region.

Over 1100 residents remain in danger in Avdiivka - National Police

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation in the Mariinka sector is no less hot. There, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 10 times on Thursday.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our defenders repelled the invaders twice west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

The Kherson sector was not without provocations. During the day, the enemy made  three unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops, but Ukrainian units continue to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

Optional

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

The missile troops struck 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 control center and 1 ammunition depot of the enemy.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

