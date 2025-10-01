Ukrainian Armed Forces and National Guard personnel to be sent to NATO-Ukraine Joint Training and Education Centre (JATEC): government defines procedure

The government has determined the procedure for sending Ukrainian military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard to the NATO-Ukraine Joint Center JATEC in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Details

According to Shmyhal, within JATEC, experience is exchanged between Ukraine and the Alliance, interoperability is achieved between the parties, and specific projects for defense planning, combat operations, and technology application are developed.

Currently, JATEC is already implementing more than twenty such projects.

Sending an additional contingent to the Joint Center will allow for even greater activation of work and the acquisition of full operational capabilities across the entire spectrum of Ukraine-NATO interaction - Shmyhal summarized.

