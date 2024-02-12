Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile fired in the direction of Kirovohrad region
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has warned of an enemy missile heading toward Kirovohrad region, according to a Telegram post.
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of an enemy missile in the direction of Kirovohrad region, reports UNN.
"A rocket to Kirovohrad region," reads the message on Telegram.
Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile fired in the direction of Kharkiv12.02.24, 14:56 • 22785 views