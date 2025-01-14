Ukrainian air defense shoots down 12 Russian drones over Cherkasy region: commercial facilities damaged

Air defense forces destroyed 12 enemy drones in Cherkasy region during recent air raids. Debris damaged the windows of several commercial organizations in Cherkasy district. This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the RMA, Ihor Taburets, UNN reports.

During the latest alerts, they destroyed 12 Russian UAVs within our region. In all cases, there were no casualties - Taburets wrote.

According to preliminary data, shrapnel damaged 5 windows of several commercial organizations in Cherkasy district.

The survey of the territory continues.

