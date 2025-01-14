Russian airstrike on Sumy: no people found under the rubble

In Sumy, no people were found under the rubble of an administrative and warehouse building damaged by a Russian air strike on the evening of January 13. This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Tuesday, UNN reports.

On January 13, late in the evening, enemy aircraft conducted strikes on an infrastructure facility in Sumy.

According to preliminary information, the attack damaged an administrative and a warehouse building. The blast wave also shattered windows in a two-story apartment building.

The State Emergency Service examined the area where the attack took place. No people were found in the damaged premises under the rubble, the SES said in a statement.

Addendum

Yesterday, January 13, enemy forces shelled 12 communities in Sumy region, causing 128 explosions. One person was killed and another wounded as a result of the attacks using artillery, mortars and drones.