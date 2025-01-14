Russian airstrike on Sumy: no people found under the rubble

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128865 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116932 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124990 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 126191 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157675 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108356 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 154243 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104181 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113767 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117089 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Russian airstrike on Sumy: no people found under the rubble

Russian airstrike on Sumy: no people found under the rubble

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101412 views

No one was injured in Sumy after a Russian air strike on January 13. The administrative and warehouse buildings were damaged. The blast wave also damaged the windows of a two-story residential building.

In Sumy, no people were found under the rubble of an administrative and warehouse building damaged by a Russian air strike on the evening of January 13. This was reported by the State Emergency Service on Tuesday, UNN reports.

On January 13, late in the evening, enemy aircraft conducted strikes on an infrastructure facility in Sumy.

According to preliminary information, the attack damaged an administrative and a warehouse building. The blast wave also shattered windows in a two-story apartment building.

The State Emergency Service examined the area where the attack took place. No people were found in the damaged premises under the rubble, the SES said in a statement.

Addendum

Yesterday, January 13, enemy forces shelled 12 communities in Sumy region, causing 128 explosions. One person was killed and another wounded as a result of the attacks using artillery, mortars and drones.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
sumySums

