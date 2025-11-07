Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $49.5 billion

Ukraine's international reserves reached a record high of $49.5 billion at the beginning of November, increasing by 6.4% over the month, the National Bank of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As of November 1, 2025, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to 49,516.3 million US dollars, which is the highest figure in the entire history of independent Ukraine. In October, they increased by 6.4% - the NBU statement says.

The regulator explained this dynamic by significant inflows from international partners, which exceeded the net sale of foreign currency by the National Bank and the country's foreign currency debt payments.

It is reported that 6,398.4 million dollars were received into the government's foreign currency accounts at the National Bank in October.

611.6 million dollars were paid for servicing and repaying the state debt in foreign currency. In addition, Ukraine paid 83.9 million dollars to the International Monetary Fund.

"According to balance sheet data, the National Bank sold 2,834.9 million US dollars on the foreign exchange market and bought 0.8 million US dollars into reserves. Thus, the NBU's net sale of foreign currency in October amounted to 2,834.1 million US dollars," the NBU reported.

The volume of international reserves is sufficient to maintain the stability of the foreign exchange market - emphasized the NBU.

