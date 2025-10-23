NBU improves forecast for international reserves in anticipation of "reparations loan" from Russian assets

The National Bank of Ukraine improved its forecast for international reserves from $44.7 billion to $52.2 billion for 2026 and from $45.2 billion to $59.2 billion in 2027, incorporating into the forecast assumptions about sufficient international financing, including "through a reparations loan based on immobilized Russian assets," according to NBU materials distributed on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

At the same time, the NBU slightly worsened its forecast for expected international reserves in 2025 - from $53.7 billion to $53.6 billion.

The volumes of international aid remain sufficient for non-emission financing of the budget deficit and maintaining an adequate level of international reserves - the NBU noted.

As noted, international support for Ukraine continues. "In August-October, more than $13 billion in external financing was received. By the end of the year, almost $15 billion more is expected to arrive," the statement said.

"The updated NBU forecast includes the assumption of continued stable and sufficient international financing in the coming years, primarily through a reparations loan based on immobilized Russian assets. This will allow for continued financing of the budget deficit from non-emission sources and maintaining international reserves at an adequate level, sufficient to support the stability of the foreign exchange market," the NBU noted.

