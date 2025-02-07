Ukraine's international reserves have “lost weight” by almost 2% to $43 billion: what is the reason

Ukraine's international reserves decreased by 1.8% to $43 billion in early February amid currency sales and public debt repayments, the National Bank of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

"As of February 1, 2025, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to USD 43,003.1 million. US DOLLARS. In January, they decreased by 1.8%, but remain close to a record level," the NBU said.

Overall, the dynamics of reserves was reportedly determined by a number of factors.

The NBU's operations in the foreign exchange market of Ukraine. “In January 2025, compared to December 2024, the NBU's net sale of foreign currency decreased by 29.4%. According to the NBU's balance sheet data, the NBU sold USD 3,756.3 million in the foreign exchange market. The NBU sold USD 3,756.3 million in the foreign exchange market and repurchased USD 6.6 million in reserves. The regulator said.

Receipts in favor of the government and payments for servicing and repayment of public debt. “In January, the Ukrainian government's foreign currency accounts with the NBU received EUR 3 000 million from the EU. Payments for servicing and repayment of the government's public debt in foreign currency amounted to USD 535.8 million,” the NBU said. USD,” the National Bank reported.

Revaluation of financial instruments (due to changes in market value and exchange rates). In January, revaluation of financial instruments increased the value of financial instruments by USD 401.7 million. USD.

The dollar fell to the lowest level in two months - NBU