The dollar fell to the lowest level in two months - NBU

On February 7, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.4897 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 16 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

The dollar fell to its lowest level in almost two months. The official exchange rate for February 7, 2025 is set at UAH 41.4897 per dollar, which is UAH 0.1687 less than the day before.

The euro exchange rate also plummeted, with its value against the hryvnia set at 42.9792 hryvnia to 1 euro, 43 kopecks less than on February 6

Recall

On February 6 , the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.6584 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 10 kopecks.