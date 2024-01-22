Ukraine's General Staff: 68 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day

Over the last day, 68 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 102 air strikes, fired 80 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the JFO "North" in the Volyn and Polissya directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 5 militants' attacks near Terny, Yampolivka in Donetsk region and 6 more near Bilohorivka in Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled seven enemy attacks east of Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivka and Klishchyivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 5 occupants' attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and 12 more attacks south of Severne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Mariinsky sector Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled 5 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Task Force in the Kherson sector, the defense forces continue to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Over the past day, the enemy made 6 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

